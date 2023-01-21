Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ North Dakota

Current Records: Oral Roberts 16-4; North Dakota 7-13

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. North Dakota and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Fighting Hawks strolled past the UMKC Kangaroos with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 77-60.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles took their game against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday by a conclusive 92-69 score.

North Dakota is now 7-13 while Oral Roberts sits at 16-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota is stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Fighting Hawks, Oral Roberts ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

Oral Roberts have won six out of their last nine games against North Dakota.