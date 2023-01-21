Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ North Dakota
Current Records: Oral Roberts 16-4; North Dakota 7-13
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. North Dakota and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Fighting Hawks strolled past the UMKC Kangaroos with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 77-60.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles took their game against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday by a conclusive 92-69 score.
North Dakota is now 7-13 while Oral Roberts sits at 16-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota is stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Fighting Hawks, Oral Roberts ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts have won six out of their last nine games against North Dakota.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. North Dakota 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - Oral Roberts 76 vs. North Dakota 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 74 vs. North Dakota 57
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - North Dakota 74 vs. Oral Roberts 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Oral Roberts 88 vs. North Dakota 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - North Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 03, 2019 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. North Dakota 72