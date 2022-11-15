Who's Playing

Pacific @ North Dakota

Current Records: Pacific 1-1; North Dakota 1-1

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers are on the road again Tuesday and play against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Tigers should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Dakota will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pacific didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Dakota State Bison on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 91-86 win.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-61, which was the final score in North Dakota's tilt against the Creighton Bluejays last week. Tsotne Tsartsidze (16 points) was the top scorer for the Fighting Hawks.

Pacific is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

Pacific's victory brought them up to 1-1 while North Dakota's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 72.7 on average. But the Fighting Hawks are 23rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 70.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.