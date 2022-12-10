Who's Playing

Seattle @ North Dakota

Current Records: Seattle 6-1; North Dakota 5-6

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Seattle Redhawks at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while the Fighting Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

North Dakota came up short against the Idaho Vandals on Tuesday, falling 76-66.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Cal State Fullerton Titans last week, winning 69-62.

North Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

North Dakota is now 5-6 while the Redhawks sit at 6-1. Seattle is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Fighting Hawks are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.