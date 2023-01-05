Who's Playing
South Dakota @ North Dakota
Current Records: South Dakota 7-8; North Dakota 6-9
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the South Dakota Coyotes last season on scores of 68-75 and 58-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
North Dakota has to be aching after a bruising 71-49 defeat to the North Dakota State Bison this past Friday.
Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota wrapped up 2022 with an 80-63 win over the Leathernecks.
The Fighting Hawks are now 6-9 while the Coyotes sit at 7-8. South Dakota is 3-3 after wins this season, and North Dakota is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against North Dakota.
- Jan 29, 2022 - South Dakota 71 vs. North Dakota 58
- Jan 10, 2022 - South Dakota 75 vs. North Dakota 68
- Feb 14, 2021 - North Dakota 85 vs. South Dakota 81
- Feb 13, 2021 - North Dakota 85 vs. South Dakota 76
- Dec 10, 2020 - North Dakota 75 vs. South Dakota 71
- Mar 08, 2020 - North Dakota 74 vs. South Dakota 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - South Dakota 77 vs. North Dakota 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Dakota 82 vs. North Dakota 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Dakota 78 vs. North Dakota 63
- Jan 23, 2019 - South Dakota 70 vs. North Dakota 56