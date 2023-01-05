Who's Playing

South Dakota @ North Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota 7-8; North Dakota 6-9

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the South Dakota Coyotes last season on scores of 68-75 and 58-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

North Dakota has to be aching after a bruising 71-49 defeat to the North Dakota State Bison this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota wrapped up 2022 with an 80-63 win over the Leathernecks.

The Fighting Hawks are now 6-9 while the Coyotes sit at 7-8. South Dakota is 3-3 after wins this season, and North Dakota is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

South Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against North Dakota.