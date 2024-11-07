Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Charleston Southern 0-1, North Florida 1-0

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

North Florida is 3-0 against Charleston Southern since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The North Florida Ospreys will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET at UNF Arena. The Ospreys will be strutting in after a victory while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Florida is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against S. Carolina. North Florida had just enough and edged S. Carolina out 74-71. The Ospreys' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 19 point disadvantage in the spread.

North Florida can attribute much of their success to Liam Murphy, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Charleston Southern lost to Clemson on Monday, and Charleston Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 91-64. The Buccaneers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-24.

Lamar Oden Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points along with six rebounds.

North Florida beat Charleston Southern 81-70 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will North Florida repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

North Florida has won all of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 6 years.