Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: High Point 5-3, North Florida 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

High Point has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the North Florida Ospreys at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. High Point might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for High Point's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare, taking the game 77-59.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Florida and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 165.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Ospreys suffered a grim 103-78 defeat to the Hawkeyes. North Florida was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

North Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from Chaz Lanier, who scored 16 points.

North Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Iowa racked up 17.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 40.33 points. As for the Ospreys, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-4.

While only High Point took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as High Point and North Florida are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

High Point is a 3.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

High Point has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.