Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Queens 7-12, North Florida 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at UNF Arena. Queens is hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Royals had to settle for a 79-77 defeat against the Dolphins. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Queens struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, North Florida entered their tilt with Kennesaw State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Ospreys came out on top against the Owls by a score of 84-75 on Thursday.

The Royals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Ospreys, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Queens is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Queens is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

North Florida is a 4.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

North Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.