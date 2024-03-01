Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Stetson 19-11, North Florida 15-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at UNF Arena. Stetson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Jacksonville typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stetson proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 86-73 win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Florida on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were the victim of a painful 79-60 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. North Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hatters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season. As for the Ospreys, they dropped their record down to 15-15 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson barely slipped by the Ospreys when the teams last played back in January, winning 75-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.