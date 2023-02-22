Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ North Florida

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 18-11; North Florida 12-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Florida Ospreys are heading back home. The Ospreys and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. North Florida will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 22 of last year.

North Florida was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-71 to the Austin Peay Governors.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Eastern Kentucky this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 98-93 to the North Alabama Lions.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won both of the games they've played against North Florida in the last nine years.