Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ North Florida

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 14-11; North Florida 10-14

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Eagles and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. North Florida should still be riding high after a win, while Florida Gulf Coast will be looking to right the ship.

The point spread favored Florida Gulf Coast this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Florida Gulf Coast as they fell 87-85 to the North Alabama Lions.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. The Ospreys bagged a 65-58 victory.

Everything went the Eagles' way against North Florida in the teams' previous meeting last month as they made off with an 82-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida Gulf Coast since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 11 out of their last 16 games against North Florida.