Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ North Florida
Current Records: Kennesaw State 10-5; North Florida 6-8
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Kennesaw State winning the first 62-60 on the road and North Florida taking the second 74-72.
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-75 win.
Meanwhile, North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Stetson Hatters.
The Owls are now 10-5 while the Ospreys sit at 6-8. Kennesaw State is 5-4 after wins this year, and North Florida is 4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Florida have won nine out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Jan 30, 2019 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. North Florida 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Kennesaw State 89 vs. North Florida 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Florida 85 vs. Kennesaw State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kennesaw State 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Jan 19, 2017 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 84
- Feb 11, 2016 - Kennesaw State 101 vs. North Florida 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Florida 93 vs. Kennesaw State 78