Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ North Florida

Current Records: Kennesaw State 10-5; North Florida 6-8

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Kennesaw State winning the first 62-60 on the road and North Florida taking the second 74-72.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-75 win.

Meanwhile, North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Stetson Hatters.

The Owls are now 10-5 while the Ospreys sit at 6-8. Kennesaw State is 5-4 after wins this year, and North Florida is 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won nine out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.