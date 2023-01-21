Who's Playing

Liberty @ North Florida

Current Records: Liberty 15-5; North Florida 8-11

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 71-56 at home and the Ospreys taking the second 72-69.

The Queens University Royals typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida snuck past Queens University with a 95-90 win.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. The Flames took down the Dolphins 66-52.

The wins brought the Ospreys up to 8-11 and Liberty to 15-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Florida is stumbling into the game with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won six out of their last nine games against North Florida.