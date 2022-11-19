Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ North Florida

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-4; North Florida 0-2

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will square off against the North Florida Ospreys on the road at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at UNF Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, falling 106-63. Guard Rakeim Gary (13 points) was the top scorer for South Carolina State.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys came up short against the Washington Huskies last week, falling 75-67. Forward Carter Hendricksen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

South Carolina State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 0-4 and North Florida at 0-2. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina State is stumbling into the game with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 72.5 on average. North Florida is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 71.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Ospreys are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.