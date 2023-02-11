Who's Playing

Stetson @ North Florida

Current Records: Stetson 14-10; North Florida 10-15

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Stetson Hatters at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

It was close but no cigar for North Florida as they fell 68-66 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: Stetson narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jacksonville Dolphins 70-67.

North Florida is now 10-15 while Stetson sits at 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Florida is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Ospreys, the Hatters rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Odds

The Ospreys are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Stetson.