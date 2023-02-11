Who's Playing
Stetson @ North Florida
Current Records: Stetson 14-10; North Florida 10-15
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Stetson Hatters at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
It was close but no cigar for North Florida as they fell 68-66 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Thursday.
Speaking of close games: Stetson narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jacksonville Dolphins 70-67.
North Florida is now 10-15 while Stetson sits at 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Florida is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Ospreys, the Hatters rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ospreys are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Stetson.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Stetson 68 vs. North Florida 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Stetson 69
- Jan 08, 2022 - Stetson 68 vs. North Florida 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Stetson 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Feb 26, 2021 - North Florida 79 vs. Stetson 74
- Feb 27, 2020 - North Florida 85 vs. Stetson 72
- Jan 30, 2020 - North Florida 78 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 26, 2019 - North Florida 77 vs. Stetson 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - North Florida 87 vs. Stetson 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Florida 97 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 27, 2018 - North Florida 73 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 04, 2017 - North Florida 96 vs. Stetson 64
- Jan 28, 2017 - Stetson 88 vs. North Florida 74
- Feb 01, 2016 - Stetson 86 vs. North Florida 82
- Jan 06, 2016 - North Florida 97 vs. Stetson 79