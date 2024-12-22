Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-8, North Texas 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Houston Chr. Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Super Pit. The Mean Green's defense has only allowed 57.5 points per game this season, so the Huskies' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat App. State 68-64.

Among those leading the charge was Brenen Lorient, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. suffered their biggest loss since November 13th on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 77-45 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Huskies in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost three in a row.

North Texas pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Everything came up roses for North Texas against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, as the squad secured an 85-55 victory. In that game, North Texas amassed a halftime lead of 44-15, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.