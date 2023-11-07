Who's Playing

Northern Iowa Panthers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Northern Iowa 0-0, North Texas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will host the Northern Iowa Panthers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at The Super Pit.

Assists could be a deciding factor in this game, as both teams struggled in that department last year. Northern Iowa were ranked 301st in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 11.5 per game. North Texas, meanwhile, were ranked 325th with 11.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Northern Iowa finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, North Texas had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 25-6 record.

Northern Iowa will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. They finished last season with an 11-18 record against the spread.

Everything went Northern Iowa's way against North Texas in their previous meeting back in November of 2015 as Northern Iowa made off with a 93-70 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northern Iowa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.





The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Northern Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.