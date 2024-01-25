Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: SMU 13-5, North Texas 11-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

SMU has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The SMU Mustangs and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. SMU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

SMU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Golden Hurricane, posting a 103-70 victory at home. Considering SMU has won six games by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead SMU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chuck Harris, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists. That's the first time this season that Harris posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, North Texas' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 56-44 to the 49ers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Texas has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robert Allen, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds. Less helpful for North Texas was Jason Edwards' abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Mustangs' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Mean Green, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, SMU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

SMU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mean Green as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126 points.

