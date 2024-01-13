Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Temple 8-8, North Texas 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Temple has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Temple Owls and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Coming off a loss in a game Temple was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Temple found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 73-62 to the Pirates.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jahlil White, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, North Texas came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 70-56 win over the Green Wave.

Jason Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 0 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

The Owls' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for the Mean Green, their win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

North Texas is a big 11-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

