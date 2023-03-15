Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ North Texas

Regular Season Records: Alcorn State 18-13; North Texas 26-7

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Alcorn State Braves are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 15 at The Super Pit in the first round of the NIT. North Texas is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Mean Green came up short against the UAB Blazers this past Friday, falling 76-69. A silver lining for North Texas was the play of guard Aaron Scott, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Alcorn State as they fell 66-62 to the Texas Southern Tigers last week. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Alcorn State had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Byron Joshua, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to six assists.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.2 on average. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.