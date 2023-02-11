Who's Playing
Charlotte @ North Texas
Current Records: Charlotte 14-10; North Texas 20-5
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at The Super Pit. The Mean Green are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, North Texas narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the UAB Blazers 82-79. Having forecasted a close victory for North Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard Tylor Perry, who had 28 points.
Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 62-53 on Thursday. Charlotte's guard Montre' Gipson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 15 points and six boards. Gipson had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
North Texas is now 20-5 while the 49ers sit at 14-10. The Mean Green are 14-5 after wins this year, Charlotte 8-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against North Texas.
- Jan 20, 2022 - North Texas 65 vs. Charlotte 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - Charlotte 56 vs. North Texas 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Charlotte 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Texas 73 vs. Charlotte 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Charlotte 70 vs. North Texas 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Charlotte 82 vs. North Texas 81
- Dec 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. North Texas 76
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Texas 80 vs. Charlotte 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. North Texas 79