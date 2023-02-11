Who's Playing

Charlotte @ North Texas

Current Records: Charlotte 14-10; North Texas 20-5

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at The Super Pit. The Mean Green are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, North Texas narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the UAB Blazers 82-79. Having forecasted a close victory for North Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard Tylor Perry, who had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 62-53 on Thursday. Charlotte's guard Montre' Gipson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 15 points and six boards. Gipson had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

North Texas is now 20-5 while the 49ers sit at 14-10. The Mean Green are 14-5 after wins this year, Charlotte 8-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against North Texas.