Who's Playing

Charlotte @ North Texas

Current Records: Charlotte 14-10; North Texas 20-5

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Charlotte 49ers and the North Texas Mean Green at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at The Super Pit. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Charlotte netted a 62-53 victory over the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday. The 49ers' guard Montre' Gipson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Gipson hadn't helped his team much against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, North Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against the UAB Blazers on Thursday, sneaking past 82-79. It was another big night for North Texas' guard Tylor Perry, who had 28 points.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Charlotte is now 14-10 while the Mean Green sit at 20-5. The 49ers are 8-5 after wins this year, North Texas 14-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.78

Odds

The Mean Green are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against North Texas.