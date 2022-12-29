Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 11-1; North Texas 10-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at The Super Pit. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 105 points combined.

North Texas took their matchup against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last week by a conclusive 78-54 score.

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Florida Atlantic proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Owls in a 67-52 victory over NKU.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought North Texas up to 10-2 and Florida Atlantic to 11-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mean Green have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Owls' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 9.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Florida Atlantic.