Who's Playing

Florida International @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida International 6-6; North Texas 10-3

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2019. Florida International and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at The Super Pit. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Texas will be looking to regain their footing.

Florida International didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida College Falcons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory.

Meanwhile, North Texas entered their contest against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Mean Green fell just short of Florida Atlantic by a score of 50-46.

Florida International is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Florida International is now 6-6 while North Texas sits at 10-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is stumbling into the game with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. The Mean Green have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Florida International.