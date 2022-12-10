Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ North Texas

Current Records: Grand Canyon 7-3; North Texas 7-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. North Texas will be strutting in after a win while Grand Canyon will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Mean Green sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-57 victory over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas-Arlington made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Speaking of close games: Grand Canyon entered their matchup against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Grand Canyon fell just short of Loyola Marymount by a score of 69-65. Guard Rayshon Harrison (18 points) was the top scorer for the Antelopes.

The Mean Green are now 7-2 while Grand Canyon sits at 7-3. North Texas is 4-2 after wins this season, and Grand Canyon is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.