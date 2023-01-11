Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ North Texas

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 10-6; North Texas 13-3

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Texas and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Super Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mean Green winning the first 56-49 at home and Louisiana Tech taking the second 42-36.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 56-51 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Louisiana Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana Tech skirted past the Miners 60-58.

North Texas is now 13-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 10-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mean Green enter the matchup with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Louisiana Tech comes into the contest boasting the 23rd most steals per game in college basketball at 9.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Texas.