Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ North Texas
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 10-6; North Texas 13-3
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Texas and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Super Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mean Green winning the first 56-49 at home and Louisiana Tech taking the second 42-36.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 56-51 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Louisiana Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana Tech skirted past the Miners 60-58.
North Texas is now 13-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 10-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mean Green enter the matchup with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Louisiana Tech comes into the contest boasting the 23rd most steals per game in college basketball at 9.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Texas.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 42 vs. North Texas 36
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Texas 56 vs. Louisiana Tech 49
- Jan 29, 2022 - North Texas 63 vs. Louisiana Tech 62
- Mar 12, 2021 - North Texas 54 vs. Louisiana Tech 48
- Feb 06, 2021 - North Texas 57 vs. Louisiana Tech 55
- Feb 05, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 68 vs. North Texas 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 73 vs. North Texas 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - North Texas 51 vs. Louisiana Tech 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 66 vs. North Texas 53
- Jan 03, 2019 - North Texas 63 vs. Louisiana Tech 59
- Mar 07, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 68 vs. North Texas 62
- Jan 18, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 66 vs. North Texas 65
- Feb 23, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. North Texas 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 81 vs. North Texas 57
- Feb 25, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 73 vs. North Texas 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - North Texas 80 vs. Louisiana Tech 69