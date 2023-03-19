Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ North Texas

Regular Season Records: Sam Houston 26-7; North Texas 27-7

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 19 at The Super Pit in the second round of the NIT. North Texas is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Mean Green proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas strolled past the Braves with points to spare, taking the matchup 69-53. It was another big night for North Texas' guard Tylor Perry, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged out the Santa Clara Broncos 58-56. Sam Houston's guard Qua Grant did his thing and had 21 points and six assists.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mean Green enter the contest with only 55.6 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Bearkats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.8.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won two out of their last three games against Sam Houston.