Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ North Texas

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-9; North Texas 17-5

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas-El Paso and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Texas winning the first 66-58 at home and the Miners taking the second 70-68.

Texas-El Paso came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, falling 67-59. Guard Mario McKinney Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, North Texas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 63-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas-San Antonio made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Mean Green's guard Tylor Perry did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

The Miners are now 11-9 while North Texas sits at 17-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-El Paso comes into the game boasting the 21st most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. But North Texas ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won six out of their last ten games against Texas-El Paso.