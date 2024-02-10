Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Monmouth 13-11, Northeastern 9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Matthews Arena. Monmouth is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Tribe, but they still walked away with a 68-64 win.

Monmouth got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaret Valencia out in front who scored 11 points along with six blocks. Valencia is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Cornelius Robinson Jr., who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Northeastern can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They came out on top against the Fighting Camels by a score of 86-76. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Northeastern considering their 55-point performance the game before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northeastern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Luka Sakota, who scored 24 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sakota has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Rashad King, who scored 17 points along with two blocks.

The Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 9-15.

Monmouth will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Everything went Monmouth's way against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January as the Hawks made off with a 81-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northeastern is a 3.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.