Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Vermont 6-2, Northeastern 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Catamounts escaped with a win against the Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, the Huskies were able to grind out a solid win over the Monarchs on Saturday, taking the game 81-68.

The Catamounts pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Vermont beat Northeastern 75-70 in their previous meeting back in December of 2018. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northeastern has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Vermont.