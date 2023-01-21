Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Northeastern

Current Records: College of Charleston 20-1; Northeastern 8-10

What to Know

The #18 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (81-63 and 83-72) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. College of Charleston and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. The Cougars won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between College of Charleston and the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as College of Charleston wrapped it up with a 69-55 win on the road. Guard Reyne Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup for College of Charleston, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves on the road on Thursday as they won 79-66. Northeastern got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Masai Troutman out in front picking up 20 points along with seven boards.

The wins brought the Cougars up to 20-1 and Northeastern to 8-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: College of Charleston enters the game with 79.7 points per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Huskies are stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Northeastern.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northeastern and College of Charleston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.