Halftime Report

Northern Alabama already has more points against Jax. State than they managed in total against Miss. State last Tuesday. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but Northern Alabama is up 61-59 over Jax. State. Northern Alabama took a bit hit to their ego last Tuesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Northern Alabama came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Northern Alabama Lions

Current Records: Jax. State 1-2, Northern Alabama 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Northern Alabama Lions will be playing at home against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Flowers Hall. Neither Northern Alabama nor Jax. State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Northern Alabama found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Lions lost to the Bulldogs, and the Lions lost bad. The score wound up at 81-54.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks couldn't handle the Mountaineers on Tuesday and fell 70-57. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was KyKy Tandy, who scored 18 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Quincy Clark, who scored 13 points along with 4 assists and 2 steals.

The Lions' loss dropped their record down to 2-1, while the Gamecocks' bumped their own down to the opposite: 1-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Northern Alabama is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Northern Alabama's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs Jax. State over their last six matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northern Alabama is a slight 2-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Jax. State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Northern Alabama.