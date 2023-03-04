Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Arizona

Regular Season Records: Idaho 10-21; Northern Arizona 9-22

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Idaho Central Arena in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Monday, Idaho lost to the Montana Grizzlies at home by a decisive 68-53 margin.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 90-89 to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vandals are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Idaho against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Idaho has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Arizona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.