Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Idaho 7-12; Northern Arizona 5-14

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lumberjacks and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northern Arizona winning the first 74-72 at home and Idaho taking the second 78-69.

It was close but no cigar for Northern Arizona as they fell 59-56 to the Sacramento State Hornets this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Idaho proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-70 victory.

The Lumberjacks are now 5-14 while the Vandals sit at 7-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.