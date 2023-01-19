Who's Playing
Idaho @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Idaho 7-12; Northern Arizona 5-14
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lumberjacks and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northern Arizona winning the first 74-72 at home and Idaho taking the second 78-69.
It was close but no cigar for Northern Arizona as they fell 59-56 to the Sacramento State Hornets this past Saturday.
Speaking of close games: the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Idaho proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-70 victory.
The Lumberjacks are now 5-14 while the Vandals sit at 7-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Idaho 78 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Idaho 78
- Dec 31, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 65
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 21, 2019 - Northern Arizona 75 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northern Arizona 86 vs. Idaho 73
- Mar 01, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Jan 20, 2018 - Idaho 84 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Mar 02, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Northern Arizona 75
- Jan 21, 2017 - Idaho 65 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 14, 2016 - Idaho 83 vs. Northern Arizona 76