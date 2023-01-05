Who's Playing
Montana @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Montana 7-7; Northern Arizona 4-11
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Northern Arizona and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 58-48 on the road and the Lumberjacks taking the second 72-67.
Northern Arizona's 2022 ended with a 76-60 loss against the Weber State Wildcats this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Montana wrapped up 2022 with a 67-56 win over the Idaho Vandals.
Northern Arizona is now 4-11 while the Grizzlies sit at 7-7. Montana is 3-3 after wins this year, and Northern Arizona is 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Montana 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana 58 vs. Northern Arizona 48
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Arizona 62 vs. Montana 58
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana 67 vs. Northern Arizona 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Arizona 57 vs. Montana 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana 79 vs. Northern Arizona 72
- Mar 04, 2019 - Montana 66 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 29, 2018 - Montana 86 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Montana 82 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 28, 2017 - Montana 87 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Montana 76 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Montana 85 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Montana 90 vs. Northern Arizona 84