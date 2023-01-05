Who's Playing

Montana @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Montana 7-7; Northern Arizona 4-11

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Northern Arizona and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 58-48 on the road and the Lumberjacks taking the second 72-67.

Northern Arizona's 2022 ended with a 76-60 loss against the Weber State Wildcats this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Montana wrapped up 2022 with a 67-56 win over the Idaho Vandals.

Northern Arizona is now 4-11 while the Grizzlies sit at 7-7. Montana is 3-3 after wins this year, and Northern Arizona is 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.