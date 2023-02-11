Who's Playing
Portland State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Portland State 10-15; Northern Arizona 7-19
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Portland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2021. Northern Arizona's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Portland State at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Findlay Toyota Center. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a victory while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a loss.
Northern Arizona made easy work of the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday and carried off a 77-55 win.
Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, falling 88-79.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
The Lumberjacks' win brought them up to 7-19 while the Vikings' defeat pulled them down to 10-15. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland States have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Portland State 75 vs. Northern Arizona 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Portland State 68 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Portland State 97 vs. Northern Arizona 76
- Mar 10, 2021 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Portland State 66
- Mar 05, 2020 - Portland State 80 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Arizona 84 vs. Portland State 82
- Feb 14, 2019 - Portland State 103 vs. Northern Arizona 94
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northern Arizona 82 vs. Portland State 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland State 80 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - Portland State 84 vs. Northern Arizona 72
- Jan 16, 2017 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Portland State 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Portland State 89 vs. Northern Arizona 81