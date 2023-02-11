Who's Playing

Portland State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Portland State 10-15; Northern Arizona 7-19

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Portland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2021. Northern Arizona's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Portland State at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Findlay Toyota Center. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a victory while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northern Arizona made easy work of the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday and carried off a 77-55 win.

Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, falling 88-79.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Lumberjacks' win brought them up to 7-19 while the Vikings' defeat pulled them down to 10-15. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland States have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

The Lumberjacks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Portland State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.