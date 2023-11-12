Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Northern Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Lehigh 0-2, Northern Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Northern Carolina Tar Heels will be playing at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dean E. Smith Center. Lehigh took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Northern Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Northern Carolina took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They strolled past the Highlanders with points to spare, taking the game 86-70. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Northern Carolina did.

Armando Bacot was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cormac Ryan, who earned 13 points.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Lehigh was not quite Penn State's equal in the second half on Friday. The Mountain Hawks fell 74-65 to the Nittany Lions. Lehigh has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Keith Higgins Jr., who earned 23 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Tar Heels' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Mountain Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Northern Carolina, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. They finished last season with a 12-19 record against the spread.

Odds

Northern Carolina is a big 23-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

