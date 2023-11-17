Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Northern Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: UC Riverside 1-2, Northern Carolina 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Northern Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Dean E. Smith Center. UC Riverside might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Highlanders came up short against the Pilots and fell 76-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Barrington Hargress, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, Northern Carolina entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Mountain Hawks as the Tar Heels made off with a 90-68 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Northern Carolina.

Northern Carolina can attribute much of their success to Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 20 rebounds. RJ Davis was another key contributor, earning 22 points along with 3 steals.

The Highlanders now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Tar Heels, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.