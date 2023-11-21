Halftime Report

A win for Northern Colorado would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Chicago State 36-25.

If Northern Colorado keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Chicago State will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Northern Colorado Bears

Current Records: Chicago State 1-4, Northern Colorado 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Bears couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 76-71. Northern Colorado has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Chicago State found out the hard way on Thursday. They lost to the Salukis on the road by a decisive 71-55 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Wesley Cardet Jr., who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jahsean Corbett, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

Northern Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chicago State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northern Colorado is a 5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

