Who's Playing
Montana State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Montana State 8-7; Northern Colorado 5-9
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado lost both of their matches to Montana State last season on scores of 85-87 and 66-87, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Northern Colorado came up short against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday, falling 90-83.
Montana State lost a heartbreaker to the Eastern Washington Eagles when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Montana State fell in a 70-67 heartbreaker. That makes it the first time this season they have let down their home crowd.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Colorado.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Montana State 87 vs. Northern Colorado 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Montana State 87 vs. Northern Colorado 85
- Dec 02, 2021 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Montana State 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Colorado 74
- Jan 07, 2021 - Montana State 79 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Montana State 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - Northern Colorado 68 vs. Montana State 59
- Feb 04, 2019 - Montana State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 66
- Jan 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Montana State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northern Colorado 86 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Montana State 68 vs. Northern Colorado 53
- Mar 03, 2016 - Montana State 81 vs. Northern Colorado 63
- Jan 16, 2016 - Northern Colorado 78 vs. Montana State 76