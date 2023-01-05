Who's Playing

Montana State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Montana State 8-7; Northern Colorado 5-9

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado lost both of their matches to Montana State last season on scores of 85-87 and 66-87, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Northern Colorado came up short against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday, falling 90-83.

Montana State lost a heartbreaker to the Eastern Washington Eagles when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Montana State fell in a 70-67 heartbreaker. That makes it the first time this season they have let down their home crowd.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Colorado.