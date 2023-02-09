Who's Playing
Portland State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Portland State 10-14; Northern Colorado 8-16
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Portland State Vikings will be on the road. The Vikings and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a win while Portland State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Portland State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday, falling 98-88.
Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Northern Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Colorado was totally in charge, breezing past the Wildcats 88-54 at home. The oddsmakers were on the Bears' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Vikings are now 10-14 while Northern Colorado sits at 8-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Portland State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Northern Colorado 69 vs. Portland State 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - Northern Colorado 86 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 03, 2022 - Portland State 106 vs. Northern Colorado 99
- Jan 31, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 27, 2021 - Portland State 73 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 25, 2021 - Northern Colorado 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - Portland State 83 vs. Northern Colorado 71
- Dec 28, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Portland State 62
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Portland State 78
- Mar 02, 2017 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Portland State 84
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 59
- Mar 08, 2016 - Portland State 74 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland State 89 vs. Northern Colorado 86