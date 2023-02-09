Who's Playing

Portland State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Portland State 10-14; Northern Colorado 8-16

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Portland State Vikings will be on the road. The Vikings and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a win while Portland State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Portland State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday, falling 98-88.

Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Northern Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Colorado was totally in charge, breezing past the Wildcats 88-54 at home. The oddsmakers were on the Bears' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Vikings are now 10-14 while Northern Colorado sits at 8-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Portland State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.