Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: San Jose State 3-1; Northern Colorado 1-2

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the San Jose State Spartans will be on the road. They will take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Spartans came up short against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday, falling 85-76. The top scorers for SJSU were guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (17 points), forward Tibet Gorener (17 points), and guard Omari Moore (16 points).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Northern Colorado lost to the Baylor Bears on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 95-62. The losing side was boosted by Matt Johnson II, who had 14 points and eight assists.

SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take SJSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put SJSU at 3-1 and Northern Colorado at 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.5 on average. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 21.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.