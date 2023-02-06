Who's Playing
Weber State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Weber State 12-11; Northern Colorado 7-16
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 11 p.m. ET Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Weber State will be strutting in after a win while Northern Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.
Northern Colorado received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-62 to the Montana State Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Weber State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Idaho State Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Having forecasted a close victory for Weber State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
The Bears are now 7-16 while the Wildcats sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Colorado is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.2 on average. Weber State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 45th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Weber State 81 vs. Northern Colorado 72
- Feb 19, 2022 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Weber State 79
- Jan 27, 2022 - Weber State 85 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Mar 04, 2021 - Weber State 60 vs. Northern Colorado 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Colorado 70 vs. Weber State 52
- Jan 09, 2020 - Northern Colorado 65 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Weber State 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Weber State 78 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Mar 08, 2018 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Weber State 55
- Feb 10, 2018 - Weber State 71 vs. Northern Colorado 66
- Jan 11, 2018 - Weber State 78 vs. Northern Colorado 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Weber State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Weber State 74 vs. Northern Colorado 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - Weber State 64 vs. Northern Colorado 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Weber State 85 vs. Northern Colorado 68