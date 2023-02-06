Who's Playing

Weber State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Weber State 12-11; Northern Colorado 7-16

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 11 p.m. ET Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Weber State will be strutting in after a win while Northern Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northern Colorado received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-62 to the Montana State Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Weber State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Idaho State Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Having forecasted a close victory for Weber State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Bears are now 7-16 while the Wildcats sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Colorado is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.2 on average. Weber State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 45th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.