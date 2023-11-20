Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils @ Northern Dak. St. Bison

Current Records: Wisconsin-Stout 0-1, Northern Dak. St. 3-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

After three games on the road, Northern Dak. St. is heading back home. They will take on the Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Northern Dak. St. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up five turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Bison earned a 78-69 win over the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Stout had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 91-73 bruising from the Panthers last Monday. Wisconsin-Stout found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 23 to 6 on offense.

The Bison now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Dak. St. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin-Stout struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.