Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: App. State 1-0, Northern Illinois 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be playing at home against the App. State Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Northern Illinois might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

Northern Illinois had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 92-70 to the Golden Eagles. Northern Illinois was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

Despite the loss, Northern Illinois got a solid performance out of Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who earned 9 points along with 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that App. State was far and away the favorite against Oakland City. The Mountaineers steamrolled past the Mighty Oaks 87-49 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-21.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Golden Eagles' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Huskies' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Northern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Northern Illinois considering the team was a sub-par 6-14 as the underdog last season. Huskies fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,048.87. On the other hand, App. State will play as the favorite, and the team was 8-5 as such last season.

Odds

App. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Northern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

