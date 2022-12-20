Who's Playing

Albany @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Albany 4-9; Northern Illinois 3-8

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Northern Illinois Huskies are heading back home. They and the Albany Great Danes will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Huskies as they lost 90-63 to the VCU Rams this past Saturday. NIU was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard David Coit had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 68-56 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. A silver lining for Albany was the play of guard Malik Edmead, who had 16 points.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 5-4 against the spread.

The losses put NIU at 3-8 and Albany at 4-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. The Great Danes have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.