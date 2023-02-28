Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Buffalo 13-16; Northern Illinois 12-17
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bulls since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Huskies and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. NIU will be strutting in after a victory while Buffalo will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, sneaking past 84-80. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Buffalo this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 101-71 loss to the Toledo Rockets.
The Huskies are now 12-17 while the Bulls sit at 13-16. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Northern Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Buffalo 80 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Buffalo 70 vs. Northern Illinois 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Buffalo 79 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Feb 23, 2021 - Buffalo 102 vs. Northern Illinois 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Buffalo 72
- Jan 22, 2019 - Northern Illinois 77 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northern Illinois 90 vs. Buffalo 88
- Jan 16, 2018 - Buffalo 95 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Buffalo 65 vs. Northern Illinois 45
- Feb 02, 2016 - Buffalo 90 vs. Northern Illinois 78