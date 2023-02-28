Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Buffalo 13-16; Northern Illinois 12-17

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bulls since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Huskies and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. NIU will be strutting in after a victory while Buffalo will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, sneaking past 84-80. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Buffalo this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 101-71 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Huskies are now 12-17 while the Bulls sit at 13-16. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Northern Illinois.