Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-14; Northern Illinois 8-16

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies haven't won a contest against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. NIU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the RedHawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday NIU proved too difficult a challenge. NIU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between Miami (Ohio) and the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Miami (Ohio) falling 91-78. Miami (Ohio) got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dae Dae Grant (22), guard Mekhi Lairy (18), guard Isaiah Coleman-Lands (12), and guard Myja White (11).

NIU was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 85-82 to Miami (Ohio). Maybe NIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won seven out of their last ten games against Northern Illinois.