Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-18; Northern Illinois 11-15
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
NIU came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, falling 87-77.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the RedHawks falling 89-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
NIU is now 11-15 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 8-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is stumbling into the game with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Illinois.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Northern Illinois 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 78 vs. Northern Illinois 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Northern Illinois 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Jan 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Northern Illinois 65
- Jan 17, 2017 - Northern Illinois 62 vs. Miami (Ohio) 58
- Jan 03, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 72 vs. Northern Illinois 59