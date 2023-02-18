Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-18; Northern Illinois 11-15

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

NIU came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, falling 87-77.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the RedHawks falling 89-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

NIU is now 11-15 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 8-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is stumbling into the game with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Illinois.