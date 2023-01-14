Who's Playing
Toledo @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Toledo 10-6; Northern Illinois 5-11
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies lost both of their matches to the Toledo Rockets last season on scores of 63-94 and 72-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Huskies and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. NIU will be strutting in after a win while Toledo will be stumbling in from a loss.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between NIU and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as NIU wrapped it up with a 73-54 victory at home.
Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the Kent State Golden Flashes on the road by a decisive 75-63 margin.
NIU's win brought them up to 5-11 while Toledo's defeat pulled them down to 10-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is 26th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. Toledo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Toledo 100 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Jan 08, 2022 - Toledo 94 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Dec 22, 2020 - Toledo 78 vs. Northern Illinois 55
- Mar 03, 2020 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Toledo 50
- Feb 04, 2020 - Northern Illinois 66 vs. Toledo 61
- Mar 14, 2019 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Toledo 76
- Feb 23, 2019 - Toledo 57 vs. Northern Illinois 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Toledo 69 vs. Northern Illinois 55
- Feb 27, 2018 - Toledo 97 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toledo 82 vs. Northern Illinois 77
- Feb 18, 2017 - Toledo 88 vs. Northern Illinois 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northern Illinois 74 vs. Toledo 72
- Jan 22, 2016 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Toledo 49
- Jan 12, 2016 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Toledo 66