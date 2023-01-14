Who's Playing

Toledo @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Toledo 10-6; Northern Illinois 5-11

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies lost both of their matches to the Toledo Rockets last season on scores of 63-94 and 72-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Huskies and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. NIU will be strutting in after a win while Toledo will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between NIU and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as NIU wrapped it up with a 73-54 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the Kent State Golden Flashes on the road by a decisive 75-63 margin.

NIU's win brought them up to 5-11 while Toledo's defeat pulled them down to 10-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is 26th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. Toledo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.