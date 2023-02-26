Who's Playing

Belmont @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Belmont 20-10; Northern Iowa 13-16

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Iowa and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Belmont should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for Northern Iowa just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 86-63 defeat to the Southern Illinois Salukis. Northern Iowa's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Tytan Anderson, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Belmont escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Indiana State Sycamores by the margin of a single free throw, 89-88. Having forecasted a close win for Belmont, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Ben Sheppard (18), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (16), forward Drew Friberg (15), guard Keishawn Davidson (14), and forward Cade Tyson (13). Drew Friberg's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

Northern Iowa's defeat took them down to 13-16 while Belmont's win pulled them up to 20-10. In Belmont's win, Friberg had 15 points in addition to seven boards and Ja'Kobi Gillespie had 16 points. We'll see if the Panthers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.